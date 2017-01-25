Leading Sustainability and Wellness Network Adds New Board Members

Green Spa Network "The addition of Adar and Amber to our team really energizes GSN's position as a thought leader in promoting sustainability through personal vitality" says Karen Short, GSN President and SVP of Sales and Marketing for Universal Companies

In it's tenth year, the Green Spa Network (GSN) continues to grow the talent on its board adding two individuals who bring depth and experience with practical sustainability solutions and international reach in the hospitality sector.

After receiving his degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, Mr. Venyige has pursued a wide range of entrepreneurial endeavors. Most recently, he has entered the Spa and Wellness industry working with Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer to bring a revolutionary sustainable nail product to market.

Ms. Beard is a veteran sustainability professional having spent 11 years working globally through sustainable architecture, construction, development, real estate investment, private equity and now hospitality with leading luxury hotel, resort and spa brand, Six Senses.

“Both Adar and Amber bring fresh enthusiasm for the pursuit of a sustainable future to our Board,” says Karen Short, Board President and SVP of Sales and Marketing for Universal Companies. “Adding direct experience in implementing sustainability initiatives in the product realm and corporate setting to our team supports GSN’s position as a thought leader in promoting sustainability through personal vitality.”

GSN also lauds the steadfast dedication of two senior board members who concluded their terms last year. Lisa Jacobs, Senior Consultant with Blu Spas Inc. plans to remain active moving into an Emeritus role after 6+ years on the board and Brian Paris, Vice President Sales, Earthlite & Living Earth Crafts continues to serve on committees extending his generous board service of 4 years.

About Green Spa Network:

GSN is a non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting sustainability in and through the spa and wellness industry. Their mission is to promote the vital connections between personal wellbeing, economic sustainability and the health of our planet. Through networking, education, and best practices developed with its membership of the nation’s most innovative green spas, GSN is setting the standard for social and environmental sustainability in the industry.