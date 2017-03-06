Nordcloud - The Leading European Managed Services Provider We are one of the few European cloud-native MSP’s with operations capabilities for all leading public cloud platforms.

The leading European Managed Services Provider, Nordcloud, enters into the elite group of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers.

In the context of this Magic Quadrant, Gartner has listed the worldwide leading public cloud infrastructure managed service providers, that offer both managed services and professional services related to infrastructure and platform operations for hyperscale integrated IaaS+PaaS providers — specifically, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“We were invited by Gartner to the first of its kind Magic Quadrant and we felt privileged and extremely proud of the fact that Nordcloud is seen as one of the globally leading players in this fast growing business. We are one of the few European cloud-native MSP’s with operations capabilities for all leading public cloud platforms”, says Esa Kinnunen, Nordcloud Group CEO.

In order to be eligible for Gartner’s Hyperscale MSP Magic Quadrant, an MSP must meet all of the following criteria:



The MSP must have a management portal that offers cloud service expense management and governance of the cloud provider accounts

The MSP must provide technical support to monitor, configure, secure and manage all of the cloud provider's service elements

The MSP's professional services must include solution architecture, workload migration and DevOps automation services

Nordcloud emphasizes the role of automation throughout its managed services, and customers are encouraged to adopt a DevOps approach. The target customers are midsize businesses and enterprises across and based in Europe, whom Nordcloud is serving with a local country approach when it comes to sales, marketing, and service delivery.

According to Gartner, Nordcloud's multicloud messaging resonates well specifically with customers that appreciate using a single cloud broker to achieve cloud provider independence. Gartner identified only two areas of caution. Number one; not having an in-house regular datacenter business (although Nordcloud collaborates with partners to deliver hybrid solutions), and number two; being a European focused provider (but with support for global multi-region deployments for global customers).

“We have worked with hundreds of enterprise customers to accelerate their time to value from the public cloud, and we aim to be the trusted partner on their digital transformation journey. This Gartner recognition is sealing our vision to be the leading European hyperscale Managed Services Provider. We’re also well on our way of executing our growth strategy, as in 2016 Nordcloud was ranked as the fastest growing technology company in Finland and one of the fastest growing technology companies in EMEA according to Deloitte”, highlights Ilja Summala, Nordcloud Group CTO.

This first ever Public Cloud Infrastructure MSP Magic Quadrant report with global coverage was conducted by Gartner's Ron Blair, Mike Dorosh, Michael Warrilow, Gregor Petri, and Lydia Leong. The report's aim is to provide insight into the global field of Cloud MSP’s for hyperscale clouds, and to serve as fundamental source of independent information for existing and new customers on vendor capabilities to best select the most suitable industry leader in the correct geographic region(s). More on Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Provider, Worldwide.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nordcloud:

Nordcloud is a European leader of managed public cloud solutions and services. Since 2012 we've completed over 300 deployments to help our enterprise customers gain the maximum benefits of the cloud including security, agility, scalability and overall cost-savings. As an independent cloud-native company, we are representing all globally leading cloud technology providers neutrally for the customers’ benefit. With a strong Nordic heritage, Nordcloud is headquartered in Helsinki with offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Oslo, London, Amsterdam and Munich. http://www.nordcloud.com