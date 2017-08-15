Top Rated Training Program Goes Virtual

"Excellent material. I look forward to sharing this with my instructors. Thank you."

In response to the budget crisis many schools and colleges are facing, one of the top rated admissions training programs in the country now offers virtual and hybrid learning options. “It was a natural progression,” states Dr. Jean Norris, managing partner at Norton Norris, Inc. and the primary developer of the training program. “Given the advanced nature of the content and pace, it was important for our team to see the participants and adjust their delivery in the moment. We also stand behind our results so we had to make sure each participant walked out of that room a changed person. At the same time, the expense of travel and pulling employees away from their jobs for a few days can be a barrier.”

Schools and colleges across the country have long invested in quality training for their admissions team to stay compliant and maximize performance in serving students. EnrollMatch® Admissions Training (EM) has long been recognized as the leading program for professionals in this sector. According to education legal expert, Ron Holt, “After a thoughtful review of the training workshop and materials, our firm endorsed this program for alignment with all national and regional admissions related standards.”

Seasoned EM trainer, Joe Sallustio, Vice-President of Marketing and Enrollment at National American University, stated, “EnrollMatch is a solid, proven program with ongoing support long after the initial workshop. It’s exciting to know the eLearning, discussion forums, coaching and reinforcement training will still be available. And now we have an additional method to support our efforts for those who prefer the live, virtual option.”

EnrollMatch training includes a Train-the-Trainer (T3) option that will also be delivered in a virtual or hybrid option for those wanting to earn a license to train their staff. Long-time EM trainer, Wendi Olivieri, Director of Admissions at San Joaquin Valley College, shared, “Our team is able to effectively onboard new employees as well as provide ongoing learning and development. The live, virtual option allows campus-based trainers to work right alongside Norton Norris Master facilitators. It’s fabulous.”

Norton Norris, Inc. has also added on to their team of expert facilitators to expand offerings to any student-facing department as well as numerous training workshops for faculty

