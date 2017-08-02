United Soccer Coaches Introduced as Brand New Identity of NSCAA

The NSCAA is now United Soccer Coaches "We are the world's largest community of soccer coaches with more than 30,000 members and we are uniquely positioned to unite soccer coaches around their love of the game," said United Soccer Coaches CEO Lynn Berling-Manuel.

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America is now United Soccer Coaches, embarking on an exciting new era in the association’s 76-year history on Wednesday with an announcement which also unveiled the upcoming host cities for the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention.

“We are the world’s largest community of soccer coaches with more than 30,000 members and we are uniquely positioned to unite soccer coaches around their love of the game,” said United Soccer Coaches CEO Lynn Berling-Manuel. “Our association has the amazing ability to unite every coach at every level at every field across the nation. Our mission and vision remains firmly rooted in supporting and celebrating soccer coaches on all points of the coaching journey.”

The United Soccer Coaches Convention, which brings together more than 12,000 members of the soccer community for five days each January and annually generates an estimated economic impact of $15-18 million for the host city, will be held in the following five destinations as part of multi-year agreements:



Philadelphia: 2018, 2023, 2026, 2030

Chicago: 2019, 2025, 2031

Baltimore: 2020, 2028, 2032

Anaheim: 2021, 2024, 2029

Kansas City: 2022, 2027

“Our Convention exemplifies and embodies how we unite coaches. There’s nothing else like it in the world for our sport,” said United Soccer Coaches President Charlie Slagle. “We’re excited to bring the United Soccer Coaches Convention to two new sites with the addition of Chicago and Anaheim. We’re also thrilled to bring the Convention back to Kansas City, home to our National Office, and to return to our two most-frequented locations in Philadelphia and Baltimore.”

United Soccer Coaches has members in all 50 U.S. states and in 71 countries across the world. As part of a landmark campaign launching today, new members can join the association in the month of August for $15 off or coaches can sign up for a risk free, six-month trial membership.

In addition, official United Soccer Coaches apparel is available to order online at Soccer.com and all current members will receive a United Soccer Coaches window cling in a special edition of Soccer Journal. The association has also launched an updated website at UnitedSoccerCoaches.org, as well as a new mobile app and social media channels.

About United Soccer Coaches

Founded in 1941, United Soccer Coaches is the trusted and unifying voice, advocate and partner for coaches at all levels of the game. The association provides programs and services that enhance, encourage and contribute to the development and recognition of soccer coaches, their players and the game we love. To learn more, visit UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.