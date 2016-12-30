The Dumond family react to the surprise makeover Grabbing—and keeping—audience attention is growing increasingly difficult, so it’s more important than ever to develop advertising that resonates with people on an emotional level.

Instead of the usual sales push that consumes customers around the holidays, iDevices, the preeminent brand in the connected home industry, wanted to demonstrate the real meaning of Christmas. They also wanted to share this story with their growing audience while offering customers a glimpse of their core values of connection and generosity.

Enter Stage 6 Media, a Hudson Valley, NY based creative shop specializing in goal oriented video marketing campaigns. iDevices tapped Stage 6 to help them craft a story that would resonate with their audience. Together, they made the decision to surprise a deserving family with a smart-home holiday makeover, filming the event to share on social media.

The family involved were Liz and Rodney Dumond and their two boys Colin and Will. Liz had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma the day before Thanksgiving last year so it was fitting that video production took place this Thanksgiving weekend, almost exactly 1 year from her initial diagnosis.

“The goal was always to create content that wasn't just another holiday commercial,” said Stage 6 CEO, Cindel Krajewski. “By telling a real story, customers are seeing that iDevices Christmas message is genuine and heartfelt, and that’s a rare quality in holiday marketing.”

“Grabbing—and keeping—audience attention is growing increasingly difficult, so it’s more important than ever to develop advertising that emphasizes a story that resonates with people on an emotional level,” added Jenko Kent, the ad agency's creative director.

Through their combined efforts, not only was there a complete home makeover, there was a beautiful video that captured the story forever.

And the holiday surprise for both?

Over 1 million organic views and counting.

Needless to say, iDevices is thrilled with the results and the Dumond family are thrilled with their new home.

You can watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/iDevicesLLC/videos/1181211925289433/

About Stage 6, a New York Video Agency:

Stage 6 Media are an ad agency specializing in video marketing campaigns that tell uncommonly resonant stories—and create astonishing results. Combining robust strategy with in house video production, their work exists at the elusive intersection of audience-worthy ideas and brand-worthy execution, helping clients achieve success in a memorable, shareable, and influential way.

For more information on Stage 6 Media, visit http://www.stg6.com or contact hi(at)stg6(dot)com

About iDevices, LLC:

iDevices, the preeminent brand in the connected home industry, has developed a premium line of HomeKit™-enabled products available at the largest retailers worldwide, while expanding to new platforms and Alexa-enabled accessories like Amazon Echo. Through the “Designed with iDevices” co-development program and its custom-built IoT Cloud Infrastructure, iDevices works with other highly recognized consumer brands to bring the power of connectivity to their customers. By designing and developing its technology in-house, the Company is able to seamlessly connect people to their worlds with thoughtfully simple products that enhance everyday life. For more information on iDevices and its products, visit http://www.iDevicesinc.com.