Bay Area Discrimination Lawyers Pregnant women have enough to deal with and yet they often face on-the-job discrimination.

California Civil Rights Law Group, a law firm specializing in employment discrimination, including pregnancy discrimination, is proud to announce a new post to its website on the topic of pregnancy law. Many pregnant women, unfortunately, are not aware of their legal rights related to pregnancy discrimination and may be impacted when their employers take adverse conduct towards them because of their pregnancy.

"Pregnant women have enough to deal with and yet they often face on-the-job discrimination," explained Larry Organ, principal attorney at the Bay Area-based law firm. "As part of our outreach strategy, we are announcing a new blog post on the topic of pregnancy discrimination, but we caution any woman who may think she is facing issues to reach out for a consultation with a pregnancy discrimination lawyer either in our Oakland or San Anselmo offices, or over the phone."

To view the blog post, visit http://www.civilrightsca.com/2017/07/20/pregnancy-discrimination/. To learn more about pregnancy discrimination, visit http://www.civilrightsca.com/disability-discrimination-empty/pregnancy-discrimination/. Interested persons are urged to reach out to the law firm for a consultation with a pregnancy discrimination lawyer if they feel that they may be experiencing discrimination of any type. No two situations are alike, and only an attorney can give relevant legal advice.

Lawyers Focusing on Pregnancy Discrimination in the San Francisco Bay Area

A pregnancy should be a joyful event for any woman, even as she continues to work. In fact, pregnant women enjoy specific legal protections against discrimination and retaliation at work. Unfortunately, however, many pregnant women, even in the San Francisco Bay Area, face retaliation or discrimination from employers. The new blog post is a small but important step towards reaching out to the general public to educate them about their legal rights. In addition, the lawyers at the California Civil Rights Law Group stand ready to provide case evaluations to women who feel that they may be experiencing discrimination because of their pregnancies. After visiting the website, interested parties are urged to reach out for a case evaluation with an Oakland or San Anselmo pregnancy lawyer. Those living in San Francisco or on the Peninsula can avail themselves of phone case evaluations as well.

About California Civil Rights Law Group

Headed by renowned trial lawyer Larry Organ, California Civil Rights Law Group (http://www.civilrightsca.com/), is a leading employment law firm with San Francisco Bay Area offices in Oakland, Alameda County and San Anselmo, Marin County, California. Employees experiencing sexual harassment, race harassment, disability discrimination, LGTBQ discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and/or wrongful termination should reach out for an attorney consultation in either our Oakland/East Bay or San Anselmo/Marin County office.

Media Relations.

Tel. 415-453-4740