For the third year in a row, Inc. magazine has listed ObjectFrontier, Inc. (OFS) among the fastest-growing private companies in America on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

OFS, a leader in building digital products that transform companies and enable them to drive revenue in a 21st-century market, is thrilled to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for a third time, knowing this is no small feat.

"Our third-time ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is the result of our unstoppable passion for innovation," says OFS CEO Rich Napoli. "I have never seen a team so dedicated to understanding clients’ needs and creating the forward-thinking digital products that not only meet our clients’ challenges but also win them new business and help them transform their companies."

OFS’s dedication is evident in its impressive list of high-profile clients, including several Fortune 500 firms in broadcasting, advertising and healthcare. The software engineering firm also does business across three continents, including the United States, Asia and Europe.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16), is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About OFS: OFS helps clients build digital products that drive revenues for their business. OFS uses the latest in social, mobile, cloud and analytics technologies to build software that is compelling, packed with innovative features, and designed for rapid evolution to propel customers past their competition. Founded in 1997, OFS has a deep heritage of building commercial products for software vendors, which has given them the insight and experience to create impactful software for any business. OFS has more than 500 employees spread across its U.S. offices in Atlanta, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., and its development center in Chennai, India. For more information, please visit http://www.objectfrontier.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

