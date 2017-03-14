Judith Bern, BDM of Ocean by H10 Hotels

With the continued growth of its All-Inclusive resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic,and Cuba, Ocean by H10 Hotels has announced that Judith Bernd has joined the sales team as Business Development Manager USA, Canada & Puerto Rico, reporting to Anna Jimenez Oliveras, the chain’s Sales & Contracting Manager.

Mrs. Bernd will support the company’s new business development efforts as it expands its offerings in Riviera Maya, Mexico and Cuba. The company recently opened its newest all-inclusive resort, Ocean Riviera Paradise, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“Judith brings great energy and new ideas that will complement the efforts of our sales and marketing teams,”said Oscar Serrano, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In her new role, Ms. Bernd will provide webinar training and sales support to travel agents and tour operators in the U.S., Canada & Puerto Rico.

About Ocean by H10

Ocean by H10 Hotels was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between Spain-based H10 Hotels and Vacances Air Transat, a leading Canadian tour operator and charter carrier. The company currently operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The brand’s All-Inclusive resorts include Ocean Coral & Turquesa, Ocean Maya Royale and Ocean Riviera Paradise in Cancun and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Ocean Blue & Sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Ocean Varadero El Patriarca and Ocean Vista Azul in Varadero; and Ocean Casa del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria.

Privileged beachfront locations, close proximity to gateway airports, a la carte restaurants and a unique “All-Inclusive 24 hours” identity truly characterize the Ocean by H10 Hotels brand.