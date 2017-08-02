Inspired Spine Holds 2nd Annual Minimally Invasive Spine Conference

Revolutionary Minimally Invasive Procedures Spine surgeons from both the US and International attended the conference, which highlighted the revolutionary OLLIF spinal procedure.

Inspired Spine recently held its 2nd Annual Minimally Invasive Spine Conference in June 26-28, 2017 in Alexandria Minnesota. Spine surgeons from both the US and International attended the conference, which highlighted the revolutionary OLLIF spinal procedure.

Board Certified Neurosurgeon Dr. Hamid Abbasi, who has performed over 500 OLLIF cases to date, hosted the surgeons. Sessions included updates on clinical indications, published research, real case observation and several cadaver labs.

After the live OR observation of several cases, surgeons were able to then learn and practice the technique in the cadaver lab with guidance from Dr. Abbasi.

The OLLIF procedure, which stands for Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion, has been revolutionary for treating degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis/arthritis and degenerative scoliosis. The minimally invasive spinal surgery procedure is often performed as an outpatient with an incision the size of a dime.

There is a thoracic variation of the OLLIF known as the Direct Thoracic Interbody Fusion (DTIF) which was also taught. The amazing feature of the DTIF is the ability to perform a thoracic fusion without the need to perform a thoracotomy.

Numerous peer reviewed publications in Cureus have appeared over the past year regarding the OLLIF, showing the procedure to incorporate 90% less blood loss than TLIF and significantly faster recovery with less hospitalization.

Inspired Spine is dedicated to the education of surgeons on the most advanced up to date techniques established through evidence based practice and peer reviewed study publications, that demonstrate remarkable patient outcomes superior to other techniques still being used.

With over 500 procedures performed to date successfully, Inspired Spine's OLLIF procedure has become the new standard of care in minimally invasive spine surgery.