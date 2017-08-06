Dr. Schiller (left) and Dr. Benyamini (right) “We are excited to welcome such a talented medical professional as Dr. Benyamini,” commented Dr. Schiller. “He brings an opportunity to grow this program and provide this unique, life-changing procedure as we move forward for years to come."

Dr. P. J. Benyamini, a talented young surgeon with a reputation for excellence performing intestinal surgery, has joined the surgical team of the renowned Dr. Don J. Schiller, MD, FACS, a surgical pioneer in BCIR (Barnett Continent Intestinal Reservoir) surgery. This alternative to the conventional Brooke ileostomy gives patients control and freedom: freedom from wearing an external pouch or appliance, and control over when they evacuate. It is performed by very few surgeons world-wide. The addition of Dr. Benyamini to Dr. Schiller’s team gives intestinal surgery patients more opportunity to benefit from this life-changing option immediately and for the long-term. The Continent Ostomy Center and Olympia Medical Center are proud to welcome Dr. Benyamini and are pleased to be one of the few facilities able to provide this procedure.

“We are excited to welcome such a talented medical professional as Dr. Benyamini,” commented Dr. Schiller. “He brings an opportunity to grow this program and provide this unique, life-changing procedure as we move forward for years to come. This provides a tremendous benefit to our patients.”

Dr. Benyamini, a Los Angeles area native, received his BS degree with Honors from the University of California, Irvine before attending St. George’s University School of Medicine. Graduating in 2010, he completed his Surgery Residency training at UC Irvine and at the University of Hawaii, and has been in practice in Los Angeles since then. Dr. Benyamini has participated in multiple presentations and publications of journal articles. He has been involved with Surgical Quality programs and has trained to become a national leader in patient safety and quality. From 2000-2006, Dr. Benyamini was a Youth Advisor for young people with Ulcerative Colitis.

About the BCIR: The BCIR is a substantial modification of the Kock Pouch Continent Ileostomy. This alternative to the conventional Brooke ileostomy gives patients control, freedom and an improved quality of life. They are free from wearing an external pouch or appliance to collect waste following removal of the large intestine (colon) and rectum to cure conditions including Ulcerative Colitis, Familial Polyposis syndromes and resulting cancer, as well as other conditions. The BCIR internal pouch with its intestinal valve and collar are all fashioned from the patient’s own small intestine, and connects to the skin of the lower abdomen with a small stoma. The contents are emptied by painlessly inserting a tube (catheter) through the stoma and into the pouch, evacuating waste into the toilet. No waste or gas comes out of the stoma until the catheter is inserted and the process takes only a few minutes. The stoma is covered by a small patch resulting in no clothing restrictions and expanded freedom of movement and activity.

About Dr. Don J. Schiller: Dr. Schiller has been performing continent ileostomy surgery since 1989. He is a renowned expert in the Barnett type of Kock Pouch (the BCIR) procedure. Dr. Schiller has also performed many revisions of malfunctioning Kock pouches, and has helped patients with a failed ileoanal J Pouch, converting them to the BCIR to avoid a conventional ileostomy.

About Olympia Medical Center: A 204 bed acute care hospital serving the Los Angeles mid-Wilshire and metropolitan geographic population. Since 1948, the Hospital has grown with the surrounding communities and provides the most current patient-friendly technology and patient services. OMC is recognized for outstanding delivery of care in geriatric medicine, spine, orthopedic, ophthalmology, minimally invasive surgical techniques and emergency care. OMC holds the distinction of being a center of excellence for the “BCIR” Procedure. Outpatient diagnostic and medical services include wound management, ECT, psychiatric IOP services and physical and speech rehabilitation. Our California Digestive Diseases Institute has been recognized with multiple accolades of service. Our guiding principal is “Treating People Well” and through our skilled, highly respected, caring and dedicated physicians, compassionate nurses and clinicians our hospital continues to be recognized for its achievements in providing outstanding family-centered and compassionate care.