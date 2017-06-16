Looking for a bird’s eye view of a complex area of law? Interested in a much-needed refresher on an issue that has rapidly evolved in recent years? Short on time? This Financial Poise webinar series explores the essential building blocks of important legal concepts facing business people.

Any business, large or small, needs to have (at least) a fundamental understanding of labor and employment law.



What must an employer do when hiring to make sure the worker is a U.S. citizen?

When is a worker an independent contractor and when is she an employee?

How does an employer ensure proper withholdings?

What does an employer do upon receiving notice of a wage garnishment?

What should an employer do if an employee tries to start a union?

What is the best way to avoid a wrongful termination suit?

What does an employer need to know about workers’ compensation insurance?

What are some of the most common mistakes new employers make?

Should an employer use a written employment agreement with its employees?

These are some of the questions this webinar explores.

