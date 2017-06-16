Financial Poise™ Announces “Labor & Employment Law in an Hour," Ep. #3 of the "One Hour Law School 1.0" Webinar Series Available Now On Demand Through West LegalEdcenter

Financial Poise™ Webinars and West LegalEdcenter are pleased to announce the on demand release of a new webinar “Labor & Employment Law in an Hour," designed to introduce attorneys and business owners to the basics of important legal concepts facing business people. Moderator Matthew Schiff of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer joins panelists from firms including Belin McCormick, Charles A. Krugel and Cozen O’Connor to discuss the fundamentals of labor and employment law.

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

Looking for a bird’s eye view of a complex area of law? Interested in a much-needed refresher on an issue that has rapidly evolved in recent years? Short on time? This Financial Poise webinar series explores the essential building blocks of important legal concepts facing business people.

The 3rd episode of the "One Hour Law School 1.0 - Tell Me What I Need to Know" series is available now on demand! "Labor & Employment Law in an Hour" (Register Here) features Moderator Matthew Schiff of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer. Matthew is joined by Charles Krugel of Charles A. Krugel, Kelsey Knowles of Belin McCormick and Jenny Goltz of Cozen O’Connor.

Any business, large or small, needs to have (at least) a fundamental understanding of labor and employment law.

  • What must an employer do when hiring to make sure the worker is a U.S. citizen?
  • When is a worker an independent contractor and when is she an employee?
  • How does an employer ensure proper withholdings?
  • What does an employer do upon receiving notice of a wage garnishment?
  • What should an employer do if an employee tries to start a union?
  • What is the best way to avoid a wrongful termination suit?
  • What does an employer need to know about workers’ compensation insurance?
  • What are some of the most common mistakes new employers make?
  • Should an employer use a written employment agreement with its employees?

These are some of the questions this webinar explores.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some or every episode.

ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE™:
Financial Poise™ (http://www.financialpoise.com) provides unbiased news, continuing education and intelligence to private business owners, executives and investors. For more information contact Jennifer Storch at jstorch(at)financialpoise(dot)com or 312-469-0135.

