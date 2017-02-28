Inside.Brookings intranet powered by OneWindow Workplace turnkey intranet. "OneWindow Workplace intranet provides Brookings a rapid and cost-effective way to achieve our core business needs. The solution leverages most of the Office 365 applications with very little training," says CIO, Theron Kelso of The Brookings Institution.

Portal Solutions, a technology consulting firm that designs and delivers modern digital workplaces on Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint platforms, announces The Brookings Institution has selected its turnkey, intranet-as-a-service solution OneWindow Workplace, for their digital workplace.

One of Washington, D.C.’s oldest think tanks, The Brookings Institution (Brookings) conducts in-depth research that leads to new ideas for solving problems facing society at the local, national and global level.

Brookings was looking for an intranet solution which would meet many different requirements for its Microsoft Office 365 cloud investment including: clean, simple easy-to use layout; robust search function; straightforward navigation; mobile accessible, ability to embed images and videos; fully functional electronic forms and built-in IT support for maintenance and updates.

OneWindow Workplace ‘checked all the boxes’ that were required by Brookings for their intranet overhaul. It unifies the Office 365 experience and features a modern, clean tile-based design; built-in relevant search and discovery engine with personalization; easy to use navigation; and all features are accessible anywhere on any device at any time.

“Our decision regarding the right solution for our intranet initiative was a careful one. We went through a thorough selection process and ultimately, OneWindow Workplace provides Brookings a rapid and cost-effective way to achieve our core business needs. The fact it is built for Office 365 was important to us. The solution allows us to leverage most of the Office 365 applications with very little training. I think we will really see our return on investment here,” says Chief Information Officer, Theron Kelso of The Brookings Institution. Kelso continued, “We are into our second week since launching our new intranet, branded Inside.Brookings, and it’s exciting to see everyone using it.”

“It’s been great working with The Brookings Institution on this very important initiative. OneWindow Workplace provides a one stop shop for all collaboration needs allowing Brookings' employees to work remotely, share and find documents easily and access links quickly without leaving OneWindow,” comments Daniel Cohen-Dumani, Chief Executive Officer of Portal Solutions.

OneWindow Workplace is a turnkey intranet solution built on top of Office 365 and integrates many Office 365 workloads including SharePoint Online, Yammer, Delve, Videos, Planner, Skype for Business, Office Graph and OneDrive for Business. OneWindow Workplace, can be deployed in 80% less time than custom solutions.

About OneWindow Workplace

OneWindow Workplace is designed, built and maintained by Portal Labs, LLC and marketed by Portal Solutions. Portal Labs is a research and development company focused on the continuous innovation of OneWindow Workplace, a turnkey, ready-to-go social intranet solution built on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. OneWindow Workplace is an “Intranet as a Service” solution integrating the components of Office 365 in a single window, where organizations can rapidly improve user productivity and fully experience a mobile and cloud-first digital workplace environment. Portal Labs is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Find more information at http://www.onewindowapp.com.

About Portal Solutions

Portal Solutions designs and delivers modern digital workplaces on Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint platforms to help organizations effectively share what they know and find what they need – anywhere, anytime and on any device. Portal Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner focusing on Office 365, SharePoint, Azure, Power BI, Enterprise Mobility + Security and Yammer. Founded in 2003, Portal Solutions is a privately-held company headquartered in Bethesda, Md., with a regional office in Woburn, Mass. Learn more at http://www.portalsolutions.net.

About The Brookings Institution

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit organization devoted to independent research and policy solutions. Its mission is to conduct high-quality, independent research and, based on that research, to provide innovative, practical recommendations for policymakers and the public. Learn more at http://www.brookings.edu