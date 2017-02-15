I Will Not Forget You This is one of the best complimentary gifts we could ever hope to give our customers - a way to soothe a grieving heart every day.

OneWorld Memorials and noted author, Ellen Sue Stern, are pleased to announce their collaboration in offering a page a day email grief support, for 365 days, from Stern’s book, "I Will Not Forget You: Daily Meditations for Grieving Widows and Widowers".

“I loved the book the moment I read it,” says Ira Woods, a widower, and president of OneWorld Memorials, an e-commerce business specializing in cremation urns, keepsakes for ashes and cremation jewelry. Each page addresses a specific topic widows and widowers cope with including shock, loneliness, anger, self-doubt, and other aspects of loss. Each page begins with a famous quote, followed by Stern’s insights, gathered over twenty-five years as an author, speaker, and bereavement specialist. “It's very hard to concentrate on anything early in the grieving process,” explains Woods, “so these bite sized gems of comfort and wisdom, represented by each page in the book, are ideal and the right size to take in.”

Stern recently updated and revised her classic, "Loving With Loss", updating and revising it for widowers as well as widows, under the new title: "I Will Not Forget You". “I’m happy to see the book being used as a resource, especially at a time when people are in so much need of support.” says Stern.

Woods approached Stern after deciding to offer the book as a free gift and “thank you” to customers. “So often when helping customers choose an urn or other memorial product, they end up sharing details about their loved one’s passing” says Woods. “So we welcome any opportunity to provide our clientele with a positive experience. Subscribing to 365 Day Grief and Healing emails makes it possible to touch someone’s heart every day for an entire year! ”

Sign up for I Will Not Forget You is free and requires no purchase. The sign up form can be accessed at: I Will Not Forget You - an email a day grief support.

About OneWorld Memorials

OneWorld Memorials provides quality memorial urns and related products along with 5 star customer service and support.. OneWorld Memorials offers cremation jewelry, biodegradable urns, sympathy gifts, and more. OneWorld Memorial products are available online through their website or through their cremation urns retail showroom in Saint Paul, Minnesota.For further information, visit http://www.oneworldmemorials.com.