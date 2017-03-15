The global leader in outsourced sales believes that there’s a new potential to grab consumer attention by creating an experience that resonates with them in a way that the majority of digital advertising falls short with...

As a leader in delivering customised sales solutions, customer acquisitions experts Credico South Africa have seen the demand for their face to face services increase, suggesting that online advertising no longer grabs the attention of audiences in the way it once used to. Brand names and offerings are often found guilty of failing to make it off the webpage or mobile phone screen and into the hardened recall ability of brand awareness.

Digital marketing experts claim that internet users are exposed to around 4,000 to 10,000 forms of advertising a day, and Credico South Africa believe this saturation is providing more opportunities for engagement to be carried out offline, in person.

As consumers get bombarded with more and more digital messages while browsing the internet, windows of engagement are shrinking for online advertising. Last month YouTube revealed that they were abolishing their 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018, and would instead ‘focus on formats that work well for both users and advertisers’.

Credico South Africa utilise face to face engagement to break through the clutter and noise of online advertising, as they feel it is impossible for humans to absorb information or branded content of 1,000 marketing messages a day - let alone 4,000 to 10,000.

The global leader in outsourced sales believes that there’s a new potential to grab consumer attention by creating an experience that resonates with them in a way that the majority of digital advertising falls short with.

40% of sales organisations are seeing customers ignore their content and conduct their own research before making a purchase. Credico South Africa believes engaging with consumers on a face to face basis can create an experience shoppers won’t forget, and start them on the journey from customer to brand advocate.

