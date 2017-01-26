The organization intends to highlight online colleges that maintain an evident commitment to LGBTQ students, especially through investing in programs, policies, and practices relevant to online students.

SR Education Group, an education research publisher founded in 2004, just released two new resources: the 2017 Top LGBTQ-Friendly Online Schools and the 2017 Most Affordable LGBTQ-Friendly Online Colleges. Both of the lists employ data from Campus Pride, a national nonprofit that worked with researchers to generate standards and tools for assessing LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs, and practices at higher education institutions. Every college included in the 2017 Top LGBTQ-Friendly Online Schools offers at least 15 online degree programs and scored three out of five stars or above on the Campus Pride Index. SR Education Group manually collected and verified annual tuition rates for each of the colleges and ranked the 25 schools with the most affordable rates as the 2017 Most Affordable LGBTQ-Friendly Online Colleges.

The Campus Pride Index takes into consideration a number of factors relevant to the experience of online students, such as LGBTQ support and institutional commitment, LGBTQ policy inclusion, and LGBTQ academic life. SR Education Group’s methodology for the 2017 Top LGBTQ-Friendly Online Schools considers Campus Pride scores and online program offerings, with a requirement of offering at least 15 fully online degrees. Fifty-eight colleges met the criteria and were included on the list, published on GuidetoOnlineSchools.com. Six of the institutions are highlighted as Five-Star LGBTQ-Friendly Online Schools, because they earned the maximum score of five stars on the Campus Pride Index. Twenty-five of the colleges that met the criteria offer annual tuition rates of $13,230 or less, and earned a place on the 2017 Most Affordable LGBTQ-Friendly Online Colleges, a ranking published on OnlineU.org. University of Maryland - College Park is SR Education Group’s #1 Most Affordable LGBTQ-Friendly Online College, with a 4.5 Pride Score, 31 fully online degrees, and an annual tuition rate of $6,975. University of Central Missouri and University of Washington - Seattle round out the top three.

Four out of the six Five-Star LGBTQ-Friendly Online Schools were also included in the Most Affordable ranking: Ohio State University - Main Campus, University of Massachusetts - Amherst, University of Washington - Seattle, and Washington State University. SR Education Group manually researched each of the Five-Star LGBTQ-friendly college’s unique efforts and documented examples of their commitment to supporting LGBTQ online students. University of Washington - Seattle provides two blogs providing virtual support for students: Dear Queer, an advice blog, and Q Blog, which provides relevant educational articles. The LGBT Cougs is Washington State University’s alumni group for the LGBTQ community, which provides networking opportunities and an online social community. The UMass Amherst Community Campaign provides the opportunity for faculty and staff to provide financial support to transgender people who are in the process of legally changing their name and gender on legal documents.

