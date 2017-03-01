The organization evaluated accredited colleges offering online degrees on the basis of key factors of military-friendly education in an online environment.

SR Education Group, a leading education research publisher founded in 2004, just published the results of their research and analysis of military-friendly online colleges. The organization evaluated accredited colleges offering online degrees on the basis of key factors of military-friendly education in an online environment in order to develop a list of the 2017 Top Military-Friendly Online Schools. Additionally, SR Education Group highlights colleges with outstanding financial support for military students in the 2017 Top Yellow Ribbon Online Schools, and features military-friendly schools with the lowest annual tuition rates in the 2017 Most Affordable Military-Friendly Online Colleges.

In order to be considered for the Military-Friendly Online Colleges lists, schools were required to offer at least 10 fully online degrees. After meeting the requirements for inclusion, colleges were evaluated on key factors of military support in online education. The rankings employ data collected from KMI Media Group, an organization that conducts an annual Military Advanced Education & Transition (MAE&T) survey of schools. SR Education Group considered four of the MAE&T categories in their research: military culture, online support, financial aid, and flexibility. Colleges were given a weighted average based on these factors. Over 400 schools were surveyed by KMI Media Group, and 70 made the 2017 Top Military-Friendly Online Schools. Each school on the list earned a military-friendly score of at least 65 points out of 100. University of Maryland University College and Excelsior College tied for the highest military-friendly score, earning 98.31 points each.

In addition to the comprehensive list of Military-Friendly Online Schools, SR Education Group also highlights the top 15 online colleges that offer unlimited financial contributions to an unlimited number of students through the Yellow Ribbon Program. The Yellow Ribbon Program is a part of the Post-9/11 GI Bill which allows schools to elect to support a certain number of veterans with additional funds, which the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs agrees to match. Online colleges offering uncapped support through the Yellow Ribbon Program were ranked according to their weighted military-friendly score and named the 2017 Top Yellow Ribbon Online Schools. University of Maryland University College, which offers 111 online degrees, earned the #1 spot with 98.31 points.

SR Education Group also researched annual tuition rates at each of the military-friendly institutions. After calculating and verifying annual tuition rates, the organization ranked the schools based on affordability. The 25 colleges with the lowest annual rates were named the 2017 Most Affordable Military-Friendly Online Colleges. Western Governor’s University ranked #1 for affordability, with an annual tuition rate of $5,780. Each school on the list offers annual tuitions of $11,100 or lower.

SR Education Group has been publishing rankings of Military-Friendly Online Colleges since 2013. The organization plans to continue researching military support factors in online education and update the rankings annually.

About SR Education Group

Headquartered in Kirkland, WA, SR Education Group was founded in 2004 by CEO Sung Rhee. The company’s mission is to create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations. SR Education Group is passionate about making quality education attainable for everyone and believes that objective information about education, careers, and educational financing should be free and easily accessible. For more information, please visit http://www.sreducationgroup.org/.