Access Development Introduces Access Fundraising Division

Access Fundraising offers discount card fundraisers and online fundraising solutions for nonprofits and youth organizations across the US. Formerly known as TriQuest Fundraising, Access Fundraising has already helped organizations raise over $100 million. Much of the success is due to the division's focus on valuable donor gifts that encourage ongoing engagement and repeat donations.

Access Development, a leader in engagement and loyalty programs, today introduced Access Fundraising, a division focused on helping non-profit and youth organizations raise money and reward donors.

Access Fundraising offers a variety of fundraising tools built around the nation’s largest private discount network, featuring over 350,000 participating merchant locations across North America. Organizations give donors memberships to the network through fundraising discount cards, mobile apps, online fundraising engines, and more.

“A closer alignment with Access will help us create new ways for organizations to simplify fundraising, including online donation engines and mobile apps,” says Rusty Bentley, president of Access Fundraising. “Access is well known for merchant content and engagement generation. Both are going to be important as we help organizations provide more value to their donors.”

Access Fundraising will operate alongside other specialized divisions within Access Development, including employee discount program Access Perks and Educator Access, a member benefit program serving education associations.

For more information on Access Fundraising, visit http://bit.ly/accessfundraising.