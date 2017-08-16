Of the 2,273 colleges considered, 97 made the cut.

SR Education Group, a leading education research publisher founded in 2004, just released its findings regarding accredited online colleges and their economic mobility rates. The organization researched factors indicative of support for student economic mobility, and analyzed schools based on mobility rate data provided by the Equality of Opportunity Project. The results were compiled into a report of the 2017 Top Online Colleges for Student Economic Mobility and published to GuidetoOnlineSchools.com.

Schools were eligible for inclusion in this report if they had a mobility rate in the top 20 percent of schools offering 10 or more fully online degrees at the associate level or higher. A school’s mobility rate indicates the percentage of students from the bottom fifth of the United States income distribution who rise to the top fifth. Of the 2,273 colleges considered, 97 made the cut. Colleges are listed along with their annual tuition and their mobility rate percentile, a measure of how the school’s mobility rate compares to those of other eligible schools.

The 25 colleges with the lowest annual tuition rates from the Top Online Colleges report earned a spot on the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Student Economic Mobility ranking, published to OnlineU.org. In addition to evaluating schools’ support for student economic mobility, all college tuition rates were manually researched by SR Education Group. The average annual tuition for the most affordable list is $9,186, with Fort Valley State University ranking #1 at only $5,859 a year. South Texas College, ranked #8 for affordability, boasts the highest mobility rate percentile at 99.3.

SR Education Group also highlights the Top 15 Online Schools for Economic Diversity and Upward Mobility. Economic diversity is determined based on the percentage of undergraduate students awarded Federal Pell Grants - subsidies provided to students with financial need who have not yet earned a bachelor’s degree. The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley tops the list with a mobility rate percentile of 98.8 and a Pell Grant rate of 64%. Six schools from the top 15 also ranked for affordability: The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, The University of Texas at El Paso, South Texas College, Florida International University, Monroe College, and Fort Valley State University.

The 2017 Student Economic Mobility resources are SR Education Group’s first ranking reports addressing student economic diversity and mobility. The organization will be updating the resources annually to help connect prospective students with schools offering quality, affordable education.