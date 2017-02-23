This new online SEO course is a must-attend for small business owners and marketers interested in digital marketing.

Jason McDonald, a San Francisco Bay Area expert consultant in SEO and social media marketing at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/, is proud to announce an exciting new online course in SEO or Search Engine Optimization to be taught via Stanford University Continuing Studies. The new online course in SEO begins on April 3, 2017, and is a five week in-depth course on Internet marketing.

"The new online course on SEO brings together the technological firepower of Stanford University with my in-depth knowledge of search engine optimization for small business owners and marketers," explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “The online format will have video lectures, live ZOOM sessions, discussion fora and questions and answers. Stanford Continuing Studies is committed to creating the standard in online learning for adults online.”

Business 163W - Search Engine Optimization: Practical Marketing with Google, Bing, and Yahoo

This online course demystifies SEO or search engine optimization, the art and science of propelling a company, product, service, or even an idea to the top of Google, Bing, and Yahoo search results. It begins with identifying keywords that are relevant to your business. After building a keyword worksheet, the course proceeds into On Page SEO, the use of HTML page tags, content, and a well-organized website to “talk” to search engines about what you have to offer. Next, it looks at Off Page SEO and the use of inbound links, social mentions, and other forms of external authority. It explains the differences between White Hat, Black Hat, and Gray Hat tactics. And, participants will see how reviews on sites like Google and Yelp can assist local businesses to the top of search. Participants will leave this course not only understanding what gets websites to the top of search engine results, but also how to make a step-by-step plan to get any website up there as well.

Video: Watch a Video Introduction to this Online SEO Course



Watch a video introduction Business 163W - Search Engine Optimization: Practical Marketing with Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

To register for the course, or learn more, visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/training/internet-marketing/.

About Jason McDonald

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.

