A recent forecast by Cisco VNI predicts that internet video will account for 79% of all global internet traffic by 2020—up from 63% in 2015. The report also forecasts that video will increase fourfold between 2015 and 2020, with video traffic ultimately accounting for 82% of consumer internet traffic and 66% of business internet traffic.*

The growing trend of web video watching has also impacted the healthcare industry, influencing how physicians now access medical information. Before work, at the point of care, in between patient visits, and after work, HCPs are spending an average of 11 hours online per week.**

In fact, 71% of U.S. physicians are now watching video online, which has become the preferred way to access new medical information and topical research. However, given the restrictions on physicians’ time, it is not surprising that 60% who watch professional videos online will only watch a video up to 6 minutes in length.***

Viscira, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions and software products for the life sciences industry, has capitalized on the increased viewing of online videos by healthcare providers (HCPs) by offering its life sciences clients an enhanced, broadcast-quality video solution for peer-to-peer education and other applications.

This on-demand video program delivers a visually stunning combination of high-definition video content, sophisticated 2D and 3D imagery, dynamic motion graphics, and other creative elements to maximize visual impact and increase the effectiveness of messaging with target audiences.

The video solution can be optimized and formatted for multiple media channels and devices, including the web, broadcast, congresses, and various mobile devices such as the Apple® iPhone® and iPad®. This KOL video module is just one of Viscira’s many Vilumina™ video solutions, which also include live-action videos, documentary-style videos, patient and caregiver testimonials, product demonstration videos, and other formats.

“We recognize the growing trend among HCPs to access medical information via online video,” explains Marlon McKenney, Director of Video and Motion Graphics at Viscira. “Our Vilumina video solutions leverage innovative creative with state-of-the- technologies to provide our clients with powerful tools for delivering important scientific and educational messages to their target audiences.”

Viscira’s video capabilities sit at the intersection of Hollywood and life science, enabling high-impact message delivery and audience retention. In fact, many of Viscira’s video production team members had worked in the broadcast and film industry before coming to the company. All of Viscira’s video work is executed in-house.

In addition to the Viscira’s Vilumina video solutions, the company also offers a streamlined, lower-cost video product called VisciCast™ for clients with more limited budgets and simpler delivery needs. To schedule a demonstration of Viscira’s video solutions, please contact the company at 415-848-8010, or email sales(at)viscira.com.

About Viscira

Viscira is dedicated to the design and development of digital marketing solutions and interactive software applications for the life sciences industry. Viscira provides a suite of programs that integrate best-in-class technology to deliver engaging and memorable content via various electronic channels. Viscira is part of the Sudler & Hennessey Group, a leading global healthcare communications network. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.viscira.com, or contact Noёl Ashekian at (617) 429-0834.

*Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) Complete Forecast for 2015 to 2020 http://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/service-provider/visual-networking-index-vni/index.html

**2013 ZS Associates 11-18-13 v1.1

***Manhattan Research, Taking the Pulse® U.S. 2015

Apple, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.