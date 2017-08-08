Opsani is the new name for Datagrid Systems “Visualizing service architecture with Skopos Surveyor gives all team members, even those who don't code, an easy grasp on relationships, dependencies and status so they can take timely and appropriate actions.“ Bert Armijo, VP Product, Opsani

Datagrid Systems, the company driving autonomous operations for DevOps, announces plans to change its name to “Opsani” effective imediately. The company also announces the availability of Skopos Surveyor – a free tool to discover and visualize application architecture for Docker containers.

“The name change to Opsani more accurately reflects our focus on the pressing need for DevOps systems designed for the era of containers and microservices,” said Ross Schibler, CEO. “We are on a mission to bridge the gap from continuous integration to continuous deployment and empower DevOps teams with autonomous operations.”

As a first step to help customers, Opsani introduces Skopos Surveyor – a free tool for Docker containers, allowing teams in just few minutes to discover and visualize the architecture of their applications. The same visual model can be used later when users are ready to move toward continuous deployment. The tool is free and available at opsani.com/surveyor.

“With containers, microservices and continuous delivery, application architecture isn’t merely a drawing on a whiteboard that is created once, but rather a living, breathing thing that can change at a moment's notice and no one will know until something breaks,” said Bert Armijo, VP Product at Opsani. “Visualizing service architecture gives all team members, even those who don't code, an easy grasp on relationships, dependencies and status so they can take timely and appropriate actions.“

With Skopos Surveyor developers and DevOps can see what is actually running and troubleshoot accordingly. Architects can have a better visibility on all components and dependencies when adding new features. Security teams and managers are better equipped to provide accurate snapshots for internal audits or vulnerability assessments. Skopos Surveyor is free and available at http://opsani.com/surveyor

About Opsani

Opsani is a leading provider of software and services for DevOps teams. At Opsani we believe that the cure for deployment anxiety are application deployments that work in different environments, reliably and consistently every time. The cornerstone of Opsani’s vision is the Skopos continuous deployment system, which adds automatic deployment for containers and microservices thus completing the development-to-production cycle. It seamlessly integrates with popular CI/CD systems in minutes, and allows for automated deployment every time new code is promoted to provide consistent and continuous operation on Docker EE or Amazon ECS. For more information, please see http://www.opsani.com

