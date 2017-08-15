WinMagic Receives Gold Certification from OPSWAT

Receiving OPSWAT's Gold Certification for SecureDoc 7.5 is an important achievement for WinMagic.

The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program has awarded Gold certification to WinMagic for Hard Disk Encryption. Originally launched in 2007, OPSWAT's certification program currently supports over 1,000 applications from various anti-malware engines to ensure their compatibility with all leading access control solutions, their detection quality, and their false positive responsiveness.

WinMagic is an award-winning encryption and intelligent key management security solution provider. SecureDoc 7.5, WinMagic's latest software release for hard disk encryption, has been granted OPSWAT Gold certification. SecureDoc is WinMagic's comprehensive drive encryption product that secures data-at-rest, providing full drive encryption for endpoint devices. The solution has two main components: the client software used to encrypt and decrypt data, and the server software.

OPSWAT awarded certification to WinMagic after determining that SecureDoc 7.5 met a number of strict criteria for compatibility with leading access control solutions. OPSWAT will list WinMagic as a Gold Certified security vendor on OPSWAT.com.

OPSWAT developed the Certified Security Application Program in 2007 after compiling compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including industry-leading NAC, CASB, SSO, and SSL-VPN solutions from vendors such as Citrix, Pulse Secure, Cisco, IBM, and Dell. The certification program is meant to help IT administrators find compatible and effective applications for their security stack. The program also helps endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly.

OPSWAT Certification Manager Cristina Stet said, "This Gold certification for SecureDoc 7.5 from WinMagic recognizes the application as one of the highest-quality encryption products on the market. OPSWAT is excited to certify this hard disk encryption product. We recommend that all security application vendors get certified by OPSWAT for quality assurance, and that IT administrators consult our website for OPSWAT-certified products."

"Receiving OPSWAT's Gold Certification for SecureDoc 7.5 is an important achievement for WinMagic," said Garry McCracken, Vice-President - Technology Partnerships, WinMagic. "Meeting OPSWAT's certification standards signals our continued success in developing top-grade encryption solutions for securing customer endpoints, and our dedication to meeting the industry's compatibility needs."

About WinMagic

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, WinMagic provides key management for all encryption needs. With the leading SecureDoc product line, WinMagic continues to provide easy-to-use and robust data security solutions for wherever data is stored, providing enterprise grade encryption and key management policies for all operating systems. For more information, please visit http://www.winmagic.com or call 1-888-879-5879.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global cyber security company providing solutions for enterprises since 2002 to identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and devices coming into and out of their networks. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide for this secure data flow, OPSWAT prevents advanced security threats across multiple channels of file transfer and data flow with flexible options of Metadefender solutions and API-based development and threat intelligence platforms. With over 30 anti-malware engines, 100+ data sanitization engines, and more than 25 technology integration partners, OPSWAT is a pioneer and leader in data sanitization (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), vulnerability detection, multi-scanning, device compliance, and cloud access control. To learn more about OPSWAT, please visit http://www.OPSWAT.com.