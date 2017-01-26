OPSWAT Releases New Content Disarm & Reconstruction Report

Content Disarm & Reconstruction Report Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology is designed to remove embedded objects, exploits, and zero-day attacks from files while preserving the usability of the files.

OPSWAT today announced the release of their Content Disarm & Reconstruction Report, a unique report that provides examples of various types of document-based exploits, and remediation of those exploits by using OPSWAT's next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engines. The report provides recent real-world examples of documents that were successfully disarmed and reconstructed, listing the threats that were found in these files prior to CDR and comparing the anti-malware scan results before and after CDR.

Tomas Hertus, Product Manager for Metadefender Cloud at OPSWAT, explained: "Organizations are often attacked via document-borne malware, or malware that is hidden inside a seemingly innocuous file. Such files are often sent to members of an organization in a phishing attack. Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), which we also call 'data sanitization,' is the perfect solution for this kind of problem. This technology is designed to remove embedded objects, exploits, and zero-day attacks from files while preserving the usability of the files. In this report, we wanted to present our unique results and demonstrate the benefits of using this technology."

The data in this report was generated one month after OPSWAT introduced data sanitization (CDR) as a free feature for all Metadefender.com users. The dual purpose of this report is to encourage people to leverage OPSWAT's data sanitization (CDR) either through their web interface or by integrating with OPSWAT's free public REST API, and to showcase various types of documents and exploits hidden in them.

The report's data was collected over the last month from free users of OPSWAT's Metadefender.com, an application and threat intelligence platform that uses next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engines, OPSWAT's Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning technologies to analyze all submitted files for threats and potential risks. In addition to analyzing files, Metadefender.com can perform analysis on a hash, checking for threats, known vulnerabilities, and application reputation information.

