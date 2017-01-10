We’re thrilled to raise funds to help families and individuals with disabilities obtain these wonderful animals who can help them to live happy, productive and fulfilled lives.

Greenfield Insurance Group celebrates the beginning of the latest charity campaign in their ongoing community enrichment program serving the families of central Florida. A nonprofit organization which provides trained service animals to people with disabilities, New Horizons Service Dogs, is the most recent beneficiary. Donations to this valuable community resource are now being accepted here.

Headquartered in central Florida, New Horizons Service Dogs is dedicated to providing high-quality service dogs to people with disabilities throughout the state. They focus primarily on assistance for children and adults in wheelchairs, as well as for those with other mobility and balance problems. New Horizons has also developed specialized programs for veterans with disabilities and children with autism, as well as cultivating facility dogs to work in rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes. Their highly trained dogs provide assistance, comfort, companionship and unconditional love, along with consistency and stability. Each dog’s temperament and abilities are matched to their partner’s needs, with New Horizons providing on-going support to recipient families to ensure successful working partnerships.

“New Horizons Service Dogs provide hope and assistance for so many people,” stated Teresa Greenfield, owner of Greenfield Insurance Group. “We’re thrilled to raise funds to help families and individuals with disabilities obtain these wonderful animals who can help them to live happy, productive and fulfilled lives.”

The team at Greenfield Insurance is hard at work mobilizing support for New Horizons among their network of professional and personal contacts, inviting people and organizations to actively participate not only contributing financially but also by helping spread the word to others in their own circles of influence. The cause is also featured in the agency’s community magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in central Florida every month. The electronic flipbook version of the current issue of Our Hometown may be enjoyed at http://greenfieldins.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Committed to raising as much money as possible for local people in need of a service dog, the agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to New Horizons for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote with no purchase necessary, making it simple for everyone to pitch in and contribute. Readers who wish to refer a friend and/or make a personal donation may visit http://greenfieldins.com/Setting-New-Horizons-for-Those-Living-With-Disabilities_19_community_cause.

Greenfield Insurance will continue to seek out new ways to support the local community and has promised to unveil a new campaign every few months. Concerned members of the community may submit ideas for future initiatives at http://greenfieldins.com/Add-Community-Cause_49. To view past campaigns and keep tabs on future causes, please see http://greenfieldins.com/community-cause.

About Greenfield Insurance Group

Serving the families of central Florida from offices in Orange City, Greenfield Insurance is a full-service agency with one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. Teresa Greenfield and her team of dedicated professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to their clients (their families, homes, cars and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success and security. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the community they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes through their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 888-989-7711. To learn more about the agency, readers may visit http://greenfieldins.com/.