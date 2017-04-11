These are both very large, exciting projects...It’s a thrill to be part of both of these two projects.

Orlando dumpster rental and construction recycling company, Sunshine Recycling, Inc., has been contracted to provide waste management and recycling services for two new building projects: the renovation and expansion of Golf Channel’s newsroom and studios at its headquarters in Orlando, and construction of Orlando Health’s new freestanding emergency room in Horizon West.

Brasfield and Gorrie is the general contractor for the Golf Channel expansion. The project consists of an interior demolition and renovation of 20,000 square feet of ground-floor office space, and an 18,000 square foot renovation of Golf Channel’s newsroom, studios and audio/visual systems. Sunshine Orlando is providing roll-off dumpsters and portable toilets at this job site.

Robins and Morton is the general contractor for the construction of the two-story, 70,000 square foot Orlando Health emergency department. Construction began this past fall, and is expected to be completed by February 2018. For this job, Sunshine Orlando is also providing roll-off dumpsters and portable toilets.

“These are both very large, exciting projects,” says Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “The Golf Channel renovation will create an improved work environment for the newsroom staff and editing teams as well as new on-air studio space. The new Orlando Health emergency center is that hospital’s first facility in Horizon West, and includes outpatient diagnostics, labs, physician offices and a wellness center. It’s a thrill to be part of both of these two projects.”

In addition to these two contracts, Sunshine Recycling of Orlando has been involved with a number of other construction projects in recent years. Information about these projects can be found online at http://www.orlando-dumpsters.com/blog/. To request a free recycling or waste management quote, visit http://www.orlando-dumpsters.com/ and fill out the online contact form.

About Sunshine Recycling Inc.:

Sunshine Recycling Inc. of Orlando is a dumpster rental company servicing central Florida. Offering various sizes of dumpsters including front-load, roll-off and full-size construction dumpsters, Sunshine Recycling also provides recyclable, waste and construction debris collection and hauling services and trash compactors. The company is a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council and is LEED AP certified. For more information about construction dumpsters from Sunshine Recycling, please visit http://www.orlando-dumpsters.com.