Sunshine Recycling, Inc., an Orlando, Florida, dumpster rental and construction recycling company, has been contracted to provide waste management and recycling services for two different building projects in Orlando: the Cabana Bay Beach Resort expansion at 6550 Adventure Way, and renovation of the Village at Science Drive student apartments at 2913 Einstein Way, located near the University of Central Florida.

Hensel Phelps Construction is the general contractor for the Cabana Bay Beach Resort project. Two 11-story towers are under construction, which will add 400 rooms to this popular resort, bringing Cabana Bay’s total room count to 2,200. Sunshine Orlando will be supplying six 30-yard roll-off dumpsters and hauling services to clear away construction debris.

For the renovation of the Village at Science Drive off-campus student apartments, Sunshine Orlando will be providing two 30-yard roll-off dumpsters for construction debris.

“Orlando is the top tourist destination in the U.S., and the number of visitors each year continues to climb, which means there is always going to be the need for new vacation housing,” observes Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “Of course, it’s not just tourists who are coming to Orlando in record numbers. The number of full-time Orlando residents is also increasing, which is why there’s the need for more apartments and student residences. It’s all exciting, and we’re thrilled to be part of this growth.”

