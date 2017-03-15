Dr. Jonathan D. Krystal, Dr. Brett Lenart, Dr. Moiz Manaqibwala and Dr. Sasha Rouzeau have joined Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. “Orlin & Cohen is pleased to welcome these accomplished subspecialists to our growing team of professionals.”

The Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, Long Island’s leading private orthopedic practice, recently added four new fellowship-trained subspecialists to keep pace with the Group’s continued growth in the New York metro area.

Jonathan D. Krystal, M.D., is a fellowship-trained spine subspecialist who has conducted extensive research on the treatment of patients with spine diseases, advances in cervical spine deformity, anterior exposure to the lumbar spine, and lumbar fusion, among other orthopedic findings. He joined Orlin & Cohen after completing his fellowship training in spine surgery at The Rothman Institute at Thomas University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

Brett Lenart, M.D., is a fellowship-trained shoulder and elbow subspecialist now practicing in the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. Dr. Lenart, who focuses on joint replacement, tendon and ligament repair, instability and fracture care, joined the Group after serving as an attending physician for several years in New York City. He also completed his fellowship at The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, PA.

Moiz Manaqibwala, M.D., is a fellowship-trained sports medicine subspecialist who practices both surgical and nonsurgical management of athletic injuries, including open and arthroscopic treatment of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and ankle. A former assistant team physician for the NBA’s Boston Celtics, Dr. Manaqibwala has extensive experience treating amateur and professional athletes. He previously completed two fellowships in Boston, MA—one at the Tufts University School of Medicine, the other at Harvard Medical School.

Sasha Rouzeau, M.D., is a fellowship-trained pain management and anesthesia subspecialist who has lectured and written extensively on a variety of topics including postoperative pain management. An accomplished researcher in the field of advanced pain management techniques, she completed a fellowship in interventional pain medicine at the prestigious Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.

“Orlin & Cohen is pleased to welcome these accomplished subspecialists to our growing team of professionals,” says Michael Passet, CEO. “Each of our board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedists on our team subspecializes—in sports medicine, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, foot and ankle, spine, hand and wrist—offering our patients unparalleled experience in the latest in leading-edge techniques and treatments.” The growing practice now has a network of eight full-service offices in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

About Orlin & Cohen

Founded in 1995, the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group is now the largest private orthopedic group practice on Long Island. The Group’s orthopedists feature board-certified, fellowship-trained subspecialists who practice in offices in Rockville Centre, Lynbrook, Cedarhurst, Merrick, Massapequa, Garden City, Woodbury and Bohemia and treat more patients than any other private orthopedic group in Nassau and Suffolk. For more information on the practice, go to http://www.orlincohen.com.