Dr. Bal M. Rajagopalan, MD has joined the practice at BKP Chiropractic bringing much needed care to personal injury victims in Lancaster, CA. As one of the area’s top orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Raj provides the ultimate in state of the art quality orthopedic care available, and is always striving to provide his patients with the most up-to-date technologies available.

Doctors on Liens is proud to announce the addition of the highly regarded orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Raj, to their network through his work at BKP Chiropractic in Lancaster. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Dalhousie University, and his medical degree from Canada’s prestigious International Baccalaureate Program, Dr. Raj went on to open successful orthopedic practices in both Beverly Hills and Dubai. Now, with more than 4000 cases under his belt, Dr. Raj is thrilled to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the residents of Lancaster.

As one of the area’s top orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Raj provides the ultimate in state of the art, quality orthopedic care available, and is always striving to provide his patients with the most up-to-date technologies available. Dr. Raj believes that an important part of recovery starts before treatment, with educating the patient and their family members on all treatment options, both invasive and non-invasive.

Along with his medical expertise, Dr. Raj is also an avid volunteer in his community and is a proud member of Iraq Star, which provides necessary treatment to approximately 40,000 veterans returning from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dr. Raj’s obsession for perfection has led to unparalleled surgical results and an impeccable reputation which has garnered the attention of media seeking his expert opinion, including many guest appearances on radio and television programs. In addition, he has been featured on the “Best of LA” and has received numerous other accolades and awards including being named one of "America's Top Orthopedic Surgeons" five years in a row and Super Doctors Southern California for the past three years.

Says Doctors on Liens President Samantha Parker, “For more than twenty years, Doctors on Liens has prided itself in finding the best doctors the medical community has to offer, and Dr. Raj exemplifies that goal. I know BKP Chiropractic is as thrilled as I am to be working with a man of Dr. Raj’s stature.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.