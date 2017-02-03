The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, the only authorized OSHA Training Institute Education Center headquartered in Northern California, is pleased to announce Pacific Coast Safety Fest 2017, a free OSHA-sponsored occupational safety and health training event open to the public. The weeklong series of free safety seminars and presentations takes place on March 6-10, 2017, at OSHA Training Center locations in California and Nevada.

“Pacific Coast Safety Fest classes are offered free of charge to the public in order to provide equal opportunity for all to participate,” said Cari Elofson, Assistant Director of the OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District. “Our primary goal is to raise awareness concerning workplace safety and health hazards and best work practices in order to further OSHA’s mission that all workers return home safely each day.”

The OSHA Training Center is offering presentations on the latest OSHA updates as well as seminars on topics ranging from safety and health management and health hazard awareness to fall hazard awareness and outreach training, at the following locations:

Northern California

OSHA Training Center

7600 Dublin Boulevard, Suite 102

Dublin, California

Schedule and Registration

Las Vegas Area, Nevada Locations (2)

Nevada S.C.A.T.S.

1301 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200

Henderson, Nevada

Nevada State Museum

309 S. Valley View Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada

Schedule and Registration

Space is limited, and enrollment is offered on a first come, first served basis. Registration is required, and no walk-ins will be allowed. All participants will receive credit for authorized OSHA Education Center classes and a certificate of attendance for all completed classes.

For more information visit the Pacific Coast Safety Fest 2017 website at http://www.pacificsafetyfest.com.

About the OSHA Training Center

The OSHA Training Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District offers high quality Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) standards-based training for construction, maritime and general industry in Dublin, California, conveniently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as locations throughout California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Programs offered include OSHA safety standards, Outreach Trainer courses, Cal/OSHA standards curriculum, environmental courses and customized on-site safety training. For more information, including a complete course schedule, visit the OSHA Training Center website or call (866) 936-OSHA (6742).