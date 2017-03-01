New Products: Form Meets Function in Two New Fire Tables

Boreal Complete Heat Find both products on display at the HPBExpo, March 2-4, in Atlanta, GA, at booth #2323.

As the leader in the outdoor living industry, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ (OGC) is pleased to announce the release of the two new products to the fire table line. The first is the innovative Boreal Complete Heat and the second is the on-trend Westport Pub Fire Table.

The Boreal Complete Heat is not only a striking fire pit, but also provides total warmth from top to bottom keeping both your hands and feet cozy. The Boreal Complete Heat features a stunning flame, which creates radiant heat to warm the body. A portion of this heat is captured and is then directed out from the bottom of the base through hidden ventilation. Inspiration was taken from the Aurora Borealis, with waves of brilliant and beautifully colored flames and optional LED lights displayed across the burner and base. The tabletop is made from Supercast™ concrete and the base is finished in a durable stucco.

The Westport Pub Fire Table features two stunning burner options inside a durable wood-look tile top and distressed, rustic wood table base. Choose between a UL listed gas burner or the innovative spinning flame of the Intrigue Table Top Fire Feature (also UL listed.) The Westport is the perfect fire table for outdoor entertainers.

ABOUT THE OUTDOOR GREATROOM COMPANY

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ manufactures innovative, upscale products with design appeal for indoor and outdoor living spaces. Products include gas fire pits and gas fire tables, pergolas, outdoor kitchen islands, outdoor gas fireplaces, indoor electric fireplaces, outdoor patio furniture, custom, and commercial products. Visit http://www.outdoorrooms.com for more information.