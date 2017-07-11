New Product: Modern Twist on a Customer Favorite Product

Cove Intrigue Table Top Outdoor Lantern Perfect for smaller residential patios and backyards or great for commercial applications in restaurants and hospitality settings.

As the leader in the outdoor living industry, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ (OGC) is pleased to announce the release of the new Cove Intrigue Table Top Outdoor Lantern, a mini fire pit for your outdoor table. The Cove Intrigue was designed following the success of the modern concrete Cove Collection paired with the innovation and popularity from the Intrigue Table Top Outdoor Lantern.

The Cove ring is made of durable, modern faux-concrete. Tumbled lava rock sits between the faux-concrete ring and the glass of the Intrigue. The Cove ring and tumbled lava rock can be purchased with the Intrigue as a kit or ordered separately as an after market accessory. It is easy to install and designed to fit on any table with an umbrella hole between 1.75”-4”. Perfect for smaller residential patios and backyards or great for commercial applications in restaurants and hospitality settings.

Find the Cove Intrigue Table Top Outdoor Lantern on display at both the ICFA Preview Show, July 11-13, and the Casual Market, September 12-15, both in Chicago, IL.

ABOUT THE OUTDOOR GREATROOM COMPANY

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ manufactures innovative, upscale products with design appeal for indoor and outdoor living spaces. Products include gas fire pits and gas fire tables, pergolas, outdoor kitchen islands, outdoor gas fireplaces, indoor electric fireplaces, outdoor patio furniture, custom, and commercial-grade products. Visit http://www.outdoorrooms.com for more information.