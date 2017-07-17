The support of family is important to the recovery process and our agency wants to make sure that families can stick together during these hard times.

Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services unveils another remarkable charity campaign in their effort to support local families with a community enrichment program serving the greater Kansas City area. Newest partner Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City offers a comfortable home- away-from-home at little or no cost to families of hospitalized children, spurring Park Agencies to fundraise on behalf of a local family. Donations are now being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/keeping-families-of-sick-children-close-together.

Ronald McDonald House (RMH) is an internationally renowned nonprofit organization which supports the families of children around the world who are hospitalized with serious injuries and illnesses. Little one-year-old Berkley’s mother, Kassi, was able to donate her kidney to her daughter and go through full recovery with the help of RMH Kansas City. The House is equipped with a private bedroom and bath for a family of up to 6 members, including a kitchen, laundry, internet access and other comforts of home. To date, RMH of Kansas City has provided shelter for over 7,000 families receiving treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“The support of family is important to the recovery process and our agency wants to make sure that families can stick together during these hard times,” said Jason Park, owner of Park Agencies Insurance & Financial Services. “Ronald McDonald House is a home to families from all around the world. Parents and children meet other families going through similar situations and are able to support each other during extremely challenging circumstances.”

The agency has made it easy for the community to throw support behind Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City by pledging to donate $10 to the cause for every person recommended for a no-obligation quotation. Readers who wish to have Park Agencies make a donation in their name may submit recommendations of family and friends at http://theparkagencies.com/causes/keeping-families-sick-children-close-together/.

The dedicated team at Park Agencies has mobilized a vigorous email outreach and social media initiative on behalf of local families. The campaign is also featured in this month’s issue of the agency’s fun and informative community magazine, Our Hometown, which is delivered to thousands of households in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The electronic Flipbook version of current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://theparkagencies.com/magazines/.

Park Agencies has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes as part of the celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Concerned community members are welcome to submit ideas for future initiatives by visiting http://theparkagencies.com/submit-causes/. Readers may learn about past campaigns at http://theparkagencies.com/community/ and are invited to bookmark the page for future reference.

