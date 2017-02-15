We are thrilled to build on the success we've had in Thousand Oaks and expand our territory to the north and west.

PrideStaff, a national staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Ventura County, California. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines serving all of Ventura County.

Three years after launching their award-winning Thousand Oaks office (which was recently recognized as PrideStaff's 2016 Office of the Year), Owners/Strategic-Partners Daan and Nieke Renssen are excited at the prospect of opening their second location. "We are thrilled to build on the success we've had in Thousand Oaks and expand our territory to the north and west," said Daan Renssen. "More than ever, area employers need flexible workforce solutions and exceptional talent to remain competitive."

"Our Ventura County office provides fresh opportunities for us to make meaningful contributions to our local community," stated Nieke Renssen. "We're looking forward to making a positive impact by connecting great talent with exceptional employers."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Ventura County office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in cities such as Oxnard, Ventura and Camarillo.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to Inavero, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Southwest Airlines and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm’s detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only commercial staffing firm in the U.S. with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.