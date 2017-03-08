P3 Systems Enhances IT Services in NYC Metro

P3 Systems buys and sells certified pre-owned Cisco hardware

Personal Sales- Not just a number

With a majority of P3’s inventory housed at their Northeast facility, it made perfect sense for P3 to expand to locations in which there is a high demand for a steady and reliable source for IT infrastructure. Now in Midtown Manhattan, P3 is continuing to provide exceptional product and services, while adding a unique one-on-one interaction with current and prospective customers. Companies in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the surrounding communities now have a local vendor from whom to receive custom quotes on both New and Pre-Owned hardware & services at substantial affordable pricing.

Asset Recovery

To further enhance the customer service experience in NYC, P3 continues to push and promote their Asset Recovery Program, a service in which they’ll buy-back network & datacenter hardware no longer being used. NYC Metro companies can contact P3, and a local sales representative will assess a valuation on the equipment, often times providing a quote within the next business day. Companies with equipment in volume can request an on-site visit, and a P3 Representative will come there to assess and inspect the inventory.

About P3 Systems

P3 Systems was founded in 2007, and is privately held. P3 Systems has been recognized by the Rochester Business Alliance as one of the “Rochester Top 100” fastest growing companies in the region for the past 5 years in a row. For a full list of products and services offered, visit P3 Systems online at P3Online.com