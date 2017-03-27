Since winning the Chicago Innovation Award, our team has continued to develop innovative solutions for the legal industry, including our newly launched web content collection service, Page Vault On Demand.

Page Vault Inc., the legal industry’s leading provider of web capture solutions, will join Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Mayor and former White House Chief of Staff, as a 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards winner on March 27 to ring the Closing Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York City. The event will celebrate the award winners, emphasize the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region, and shine a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

“We congratulate Page Vault for winning the Chicago Innovation Awards, and applaud their commitment to innovation,” said Dan Miller, fellow co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region’s foremost annual celebration of innovation.

“Chicago has emerged as a modern hub for tech innovations,” said Jeff Eschbach, CEO and co-founder of Page Vault, “and we’re proud to have won this award while working alongside so many other companies that push the envelope on what’s possible. Since winning the Chicago Innovation Award, our team has continued to develop innovative solutions for the legal industry, including our newly launched web content collection service, Page Vault On Demand™.”

Page Vault On Demand allows legal professionals to indicate web content they want collected, such as entire websites, social media profiles, online videos and images. Page Vault collects the content and delivers accurate and court-reliable files with key metadata to support authentication. Quotes are provided for approval prior to the start of any collection, and flexible payment options include submitting a case/matter ID for easy invoicing or paying by credit card.

“So now,” said Jeff, “when legal professionals have complex web collection projects or simply don’t have the time to collect the content themselves, Page Vault On Demand can provide the web content they need, when they need it.”

Page Vault On Demand is available online at http://www.page-vault.com/OnDemand.

About Page Vault

Page Vault helps legal professionals save and print web content in a way that is easy to authenticate. Our solutions capture web content—webpages, websites, social media, videos—exactly as it appears online, include key metadata, and generate standard PDF files. We offer both software and vendor services that accommodate projects of any volume or complexity. Learn more at http://www.page-vault.com.

About the Chicago Innovation Awards

The Chicago Innovation Awards, established in 2002, have grown from a single awards ceremony to a year-long series of events and activities designed to celebrate innovation in the Chicago region, educate people and organizations about the principles of innovation, and connect the corners of the economy by building relationships that strengthen companies, grow the economy and create jobs. For more information, visit http://www.chicagoinnovationawards.com.