Page Vault Releases On Demand Web Content Collection for Legal

Page Vault Inc., the legal industry’s leading provider of web capture solutions, announced Page Vault On Demand, an online request service that enables legal professionals to easily outsource web content collection for their cases. Page Vault On Demand was officially announced at ABA TECHSHOW 2017, running March 15-17, where attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #808 to learn more.

Page Vault On Demand allows litigation professionals to indicate the web content they want collected, such as social media, entire websites, videos or images. Quotes are provided for approval prior to the start of any collection, and flexible payment options include submitting a case/matter ID for easy invoicing or paying by credit card. Page Vault collects the requested content and delivers accurate, printable and court-reliable files with key metadata and optional affidavits to support authentication.

“Our clients range from Am Law 100 firms to solo practitioners, and they all demand professional, accurate results when it comes to collecting web content,” said Jeff Eschbach, CEO and co-founder of Page Vault. “We’re excited that Page Vault On Demand now makes it even easier for them to receive the high-quality results they’ve come to expect. Whether they want to collect an incriminating online video or obtain PDF snapshots of every page within a website, Page Vault delivers a legal-grade output that is easy to use.”

“A simple web form request initiates the collection process, and our staff leverages the industry’s most advanced and trusted web-capture technologies to complete the job. There’s no new software or difficult procedures to learn. So now when legal professionals have complex web collection projects or simply don’t have the time to collect the content themselves, Page Vault On Demand can provide the web content they need, when they need it.”

Page Vault’s U.S.-located team, which includes U.S. attorneys, specializes in litigation collection and is the legal professional’s first stop and trusted online service for web content collection. Page Vault On Demand is available online at http://www.page-vault.com/ondemand.

About Page Vault

Page Vault helps legal professionals save and print web content in a way that is easy to authenticate. Their solutions capture web content—social media, webpages, websites, videos—exactly as it appears online, include key metadata, and generate standard PDF files. Page Vault offers both software and on-demand services that accommodate projects of any volume or complexity. Learn more at http://www.page-vault.com.