Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services, a full-service insurance and financial planning provider serving families and businesses from offices in Parker, CO, has announced the latest beneficiary of their recently launched community involvement program. New nonprofit charity partner Morning Star Development, whose vision is to serve as a global catalyst to mobilize a broad spectrum of resources to achieve transformational development in struggling nations, has turned their attention to the international refugee crisis. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/a-new-hope-for-displaced-people/fundraiser/tomwohrley.

Morningstar brings hope and opportunity by using sustainable, economic and community development initiatives designed to empower people and transform communities. Their newest program provides vital assistance to Afghan refugees. An estimated 60 million people are now living in countries other than their own and upwards of 300,000 Afghan refugees are in need of help in the U.S. alone. Morning Star provides a trusted support system of friends assisting and enabling these confused, frightened and displaced people to rebuild their lives.

“Neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about, and coming together as a community to help families in need of a new home is something which should inspire us all to pitch in,” said Tom Wohrley, owner of Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services. “Our team feels that Morning Star Development is a perfect fit for our new community involvement program.”

In addition to promoting the initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign, the agency has also featured the cause in their print and digital community magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive,’ the publication is delivered to thousands of households in Parker and surrounding communities every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://tomsinsurance.com/magazines/.

Readers who would like to join Tom’s Insurance in supporting Morning Star’s mission need not even reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Morning Star for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To help families in need of a fresh start, simply visit http://tomsinsurance.com/causes/new-hope-displaced-people/ to recommend family and friends for a no-obligation quotation.

Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services has joined the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement, spearheading the recent establishment of a local ongoing master charity program. “We are fully committed to helping those in need in our community, and will be selecting a new group, family or individual to support every two to three months,” promised Wohrley. More information on the Community Cause campaigns may be found at http://tomsinsurance.com/community/.

About Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services

Serving families and businesses from offices in Parker, CO, Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. Tom Wohrley and his team of dedicated professionals have worked with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services to ensure clients’ peace of mind. From all of the insurance products a typical consumer needs (auto, home, business, boat, ATV, etc.), to developing long-term financial planning strategies, Tom’s Insurance & Financial Services delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 303-841-9000. For more information on the agency, please visit http://tomsinsurance.com/.