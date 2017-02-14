Camp Twin Lakes allows kids with challenges to feel normal and experience the joys of childhood. It also builds life-long friendships to help see them through difficult times. We find that very inspiring and hope others will, too.

ProVest Insurance Group, a full-service insurance and financial planning provider serving the families and businesses of Broward County from offices in Parkland, FL, has announced the latest beneficiary of their vibrant community involvement program. The agency has partnered with Camp Twin Lakes, a nonprofit organization which provides transformative camp experiences to thousands of children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other challenges. Donations may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/learning-how-to-fly-at-camp-twin-lakes/fundraiser/provestinsurancegrou

“365 days a year, I can’t walk but at Camp Twin Lakes, I can fly,” said a young camper as she was gently lowered back into her wheelchair after flying down the zip line in a fully supportive body harness. For nearly 25 years, Camp Twin Lakes (CTL) has taught more than 10,000 campers each year to fly, utilizing the support of 3,500 volunteers at 3 fully-accessible and medically-supportive campsites. Collaborating with nearly 60 different nonprofits, CTL creates customized programs which teach campers to overcome obstacles and learn to grow, both in confidence and in their own abilities. They also build vital support networks – all very powerful things for children who live their lives often feeling powerless, different and alone.

“This cause is very dear to my team,” said Jay Adkins, owner of ProVest Insurance Group. “Camp Twin Lakes allows kids with challenges to feel normal and experience the joys of childhood. It also builds life-long friendships to help see them through difficult times. We find that very inspiring and hope others will, too.”

The ProVest Insurance team is diligently promoting the initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign, as well as featuring the cause in their print and electronic magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive,’ the publication is delivered to thousands of households in Parkland and surrounding communities every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed by visiting http://www.provestinsurance.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_10.

Readers who would like to join ProVest Insurance Group in supporting camp experiences for children with challenges need not even reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to CTL for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend family and friends for a no-obligation quotation, simply visit http://www.provestinsurance.com/Learning-How-to-Fly-at-Camp-Twin-Lakes_35_community_cause.

Readers are encouraged to submit information on groups, families or individuals to be considered for future initiatives at http://www.provestinsurance.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause_25. Those wishing to stay involved may bookmark http://www.provestinsurance.com/community-cause and are invited to share the page with others.

About ProVest Insurance Group

ProVest Insurance Group is an award-winning full-service insurance and financial services provider. Serving families and businesses with integrity from offices in Florida, Texas and North Carolina, their mission is simple: provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. Jay Adkins and his team of caring professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to clients (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more), as well as preparing strategies enabling long-term financial success. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by seeking out and supporting local worthy causes every two to three months as part of the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.provestinsurance.com/. Their dedicated experts may be reached by calling 954-582-3411.