Paseo Grill Named Most Romantic Restaurant in Oklahoma by USA Today

Paseo Grill in the arts district is Oklahoma's favorite for romantic dining. Paseo Grill is poised to stay a classic part of the OKC dining experience, even as the city grows and evolves.

USA Today asked Yelp for the most romantic restaurant in each state (and Washington, D.C.) according to the app's users. Taking into account the number of user reviews, ratings and use of the word romantic in the reviews, Paseo Grill was the top result for Oklahoma.

"We started with the intention of providing a relaxed, upscale dining option for Oklahomans," said co-owner Joe Jungmann. "Paseo Grill has grown to fulfill this and we're honored to be recognized for it."

The restaurant opened in July 2006 in the Paseo Arts District with the mission of marrying sophisticated dining with a relaxed atmosphere. Since then, it has been featured on lists for romantic dining in OKC by sites like Open Table, Trip Advisor, Travel OK.

Paseo Grill boasts an expansive wine selection to accompany their lunch and dinner menus. Sommeliers specifically select styles to complement meals. They also offer a vintages program, through which customers can ask Paseo Grill order top-rated wine and store it for them in personal wine lockers.

Paseo Grill is poised to stay a classic part of the OKC dining experience, even as the city grows and evolves.