Enlisting outside counsel is incredibly valuable for patent application preparation and prosecution. Operating in this manner can generate and maintain a robust patent portfolio. Enrolling the aid of outside counsel for patent applications improves short-term workflow management. It also provides many long-term advantages once a patent has issued.

Yet, utilizing outside counsel can be costly and ensuring quality is challenging. Managing patent portfolios requires a balance of information. That information, however, is not always available to those involved.

An effective group dynamic is the key to successful patent practices. This is true whether working with small or large firms, many firms or few. This Financial Poise webinar series provides expert insight — for both inside and outside counsel — to create an effective working relationship.

Patent prosecution can be managed and carried out by a variety of approaches. Some in-house counsel prefer to be highly involved. Others are more apt to let outside counsel run with things.

Patent prosecution can be managed and carried out by a variety of approaches. Some in-house counsel prefer to be highly involved. Others are more apt to let outside counsel run with things.

Attorneys (or patent agents) employ many different approaches and strategies when working on



response drafting,

brief drafting,

carrying out interviews and

other tasks.

This webinar provides insight on efficiently managing outside counsel while ensuring quality.

