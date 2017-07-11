National Pawnbrokers Association 30th Anniversary NPA is excited to announce the election of Tim Collier to the seat of NPA president for the upcoming term.

The National Pawnbrokers Association announced the results of the 2017 annual elections to select the Board of Directors and Executive Officers for the upcoming year. NPA is excited to announce the election of Tim Collier to the seat of NPA president for the upcoming term. Mr. Collier will work alongside co-executive officers Kathleen Barbee, Robert Anderson, and Kerry Rainey, who will serve as vice president, treasurer, and secretary, respectively.

The 2017 NPA Board of Directors are:

President

Tim Collier - Little Rock, AR

Vice President

Kathleen Barbee - Fort Worth, TX

Treasurer

Robert Anderson CPA, CMA - Indianapolis, IN

Secretary

Kerry Rainey - Hammond, LA

Immediate Past President

Larry Nuckols - San Antonio, TX

NPA Board of Directors

Edward Bean - Boston, MA

Douglas Braswell – Little Rock, AR

Bill Dawson - Durham, NC

Lauren Kaminsky Goldman - Long Island, NY

Michael Goldstein - Boston, MA

Craig McCall – Las Vegas, NV

Brian Moulton - Durham, NC

Boyd Naylor - San Antonio, TX

Scott Paulson – Seaford, DE

Kathy Pierce - Bloomington, IL

Jordan Tabach-Bank - Beverly Hills, CA

Diane Taylor - Reseda, CA

Mike Willingham – Little Rock, AR

The elections results were announced at Pawn Expo 2017, the only national convention and trade show for the pawn industry, which was held at The Mirage Las Vegas.

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

The NPA works to provide independent pawnbrokers nationwide with resources and tools to strengthen the pawn industry. NPA members are committed to operating their businesses in such a manner as to enhance and promote the positive and professional image of all pawnbrokers. Members believe in establishing positive and long-lasting relationships with local, state, and federal government officials. The NPA is the industry’s only national association and is located in Keller, TX.