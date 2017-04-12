Pay With RadPad Relaunched Under New Ownership

Our first priority right now is reconnecting with RadPad users to restore confidence in our platform and regain any trust that was lost prior to the acquisition.

After closing a deal to acquire RadPad (https://www.onradpad.com/), a mobile-first marketplace that connects renters and landlords, the company’s new ownership group has revamped the backend of the popular Pay With RadPad feature that frees renters from their checkbooks.

“Our first priority right now is reconnecting with RadPad users to restore confidence in our platform and regain any trust that was lost prior to the acquisition,” said Copley Broer, CEO of RadPad. “We’ve rebuilt portions of all three apps (the web, iOS and Android) to ensure a smooth user experience from start to finish. In addition we have taken steps to ensure a more stable financial foundation for the company so all of our products will be there when our users need them.”

Pay With RadPad empowers renters to pay their rent in 60 seconds using any credit or debit card, even if their landlord doesn’t use RadPad.

“People use their phones to pay for everyday purchases like coffee and groceries. Why not have the same option for rent?” said Broer.

Through Pay With RadPad, renters can always check the status of their rent payments, with alerts before the credit card is charged, when rent is sent, and when it’s been received.

Aside from the freedom and convenience, renters who use Pay With RadPad also build a payment history that is stored in their RadPad profile, which can be used in the future when the renter applies for a new apartment.

To use Pay With RadPad, renters pay nothing for ACH payments, a flat fee of $4.95 per month for debit card rent payments less than $2,000, and 2.99% of the monthly rent amount for credit card payments.

Download RadPad for iPhone on the iTunes store today here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/radpad-apartment-finder-find-list-home-rentals/id553082951?mt=8

Download RadPad for Android on the Google Play store today here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radpad.RadPad&hl=en

Learn more about Pay With RadPad on the RadPad site: https://www.onradpad.com/paymyrent

About RadPad

Now based in Dallas, Texas, RadPad is an end-to-end rental marketplace focused around people. Renters use RadPad to find a place, sign their lease and pay rent. Landlords use RadPad to list places, sign leases electronically and accept rents. RadPad has been featured in The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Business Journal, CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg News. To learn more, visit https://www.onradpad.com/.