Peak Performance Swim Camps for youth are open to age group and senior-level swimmers, ages 8-18, who currently compete at a local, regional, state, or national level.

Locations and dates for this Spring include:



Phoenix, AZ - March 25-26

Greenwich, CT - April 8-9

Richmond, VA - April 8-9

Orlando, FL - April 11-14

Boston, MA - April 22-23

San Francisco, CA - April 22-23.

The camp’s one-of-a-kind holistic training approach and positive coaching style is the creation of Coach Nick Baker, Founder and Head Coach of Peak Performance Swim Camp.

Coach Baker states, "I believe that hosting a multitude of elite swim camps and clinics keeps my coaching staff energized and current. We employ a one-of-a-kind holistic training approach that conditions swimmers both inside and out."

Unlike most swim camps, Peak Performance Swim Camp is a year-round camp operation; offering weekend clinics and full week camps in the Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Over 30 camps and clinics are conducted annually across the USA and internationally.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Peak Performance Swim Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/peakperformance/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.