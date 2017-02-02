US Sports Camps' Peak Performance Swim Camp's one-of-a-kind holistic training approach and positive coaching style is the creation of Coach Nick Baker, Founder and Head Coach.

Coach Baker comments, "I have assembled a great group of highly qualified coaches with an average of 25 years of professional coaching experience, from across the country and abroad." Coach Baker goes on to state, "These passionate and enthusiastic coaches assist me in making our camps and clinics second to none."

Peak Performance's first-class camp experience includes: unparalleled training instruction, superb facilities, healthy dining, high quality accommodations, and awesome recreational activities.

Summer swim camps for kids will run during the months of May through the end of August. Camp locations include Boston - MA, Chicago - IL, Greenwich - CT, Los Angeles - CA, Monterey - CA, Orlando - FL, San Diego - CA, San Francisco - CA, Seattle - WA and Westchester - NY.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.