Peak Energy Company Commits to President Trump's Infrastructure Push

The Chicago Tribune reported last week that the "Illinois river project could get new life with the Trump infrastructure push." Peak Energy Company intends to follow President Trump's lead and vows to commit 25 million to Illinois Basin acquisitions. This would create hundreds of jobs and add a much-needed boost to the local economy. The President targeted the nation's infrastructure during his election night victory speech in January, saying he aims to make it "second to none." In response, representatives from Illinois and four other states in the Upper Midwest are working to make sure their projects become a priority.

At the same time, US Energy is on the rise, according to recent reports from the Energy Department, U.S. production rose to an average of 8.8 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter after dropping below 8.7 million barrels in the third quarter. The department forecast increases to 9.2 million barrels a day this year and 9.7 million, a possible record in 2018 in a market outlook issued earlier this year.

In response, the Peak Energy company has committed to growth and acquisitions in the Illinois Basin, the recent controversy with other companies in the region making this an opportune time for investment. "If it's not on sale, we don't buy it." Said Todd Allen, President of Peak Energy "The state of Illinois has been hit hard economically and deserves more jobs, this great state needs to get its economy moving, we are here to support that effort by hiring local workers."

Peak Oil Company's focus is on providing income and secure oil investments for its capital partners.

Founded in 2011, and debt free, Peak Energy Company pursues high standards of excellence and aligns our interests with those of all of our investment partners. Our diverse and highly skilled professional team consists of management, geologists, geophysicists, environmentalists, operators, engineers, and Certified Public Accountants.