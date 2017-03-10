With over four thousand children receiving a brain cancer diagnosis every year, the work being done by organizations like Smashing Walnuts helps give these kids a fighting chance

Rubin Insurance, a locally owned and operated firm offering insurance and financial planning services to communities in northern Virginia and the DC metropolitan region, is teaming up with local nonprofit Smashing Walnuts for a charity event aimed at raising support for pediatric brain cancer research.

As pointed out by Smashing Walnuts, childhood brain cancer is the most deadly form of cancer for children under age 18, yet one of the least funded of all pediatric cancers. The remarkable organization is dedicated to raising awareness of this deadly disease and generating community support to help fund efforts to find a cure.

“With over four thousand children receiving a brain cancer diagnosis every year, the work being done by organizations like Smashing Walnuts helps give these kids a fighting chance,” says Ronald Rubin, founder and executive director of Rubin Insurance.

Efforts to raise local support throughout the DC area are already underway; Rubin and his team are actively making connections with regional civic and business leaders over social media and email channels. Additional community support is expected after the release of a feature article on the charity event scheduled for publication in an upcoming issue of the Rubin Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.rubininsurancegroup.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Several other charitable organizations and causes operating in the DC region have received support from the Rubin Insurance team over the past few months. Rubin Insurance is a new affiliate of the “Agents of Change” charity support network and plans to continue assisting local charities on a regular basis.

Everyone who would like to join Rubin Insurance and Smashing Walnuts for the charity drive to raise funds for pediatric brain cancer research is urged to make a positive impact by following this link: http://www.rubininsurancegroup.com/Cracking-the-Cure-for-Childhood-Brain-Cancer_14_community_cause. More information on charitable organizations sponsored by Rubin Insurance in the past can be accessed from the company’s Community Causes listing: http://www.rubininsurancegroup.com/community-cause.

