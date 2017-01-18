Camp Conquest is one of the most amazing charitable groups we’ve ever worked with, and there are still many children in our area who need the peace and healing provided by this program

Standifer Insurance Group, a full service insurance and financial planning firm that serves communities in and around the Birmingham area, is announcing the launch of a charity initiative to support the local nonprofit Camp Conquest program for pediatric burn survivors.

Camp Conquest offers children a non-competitive series of adventure programs designed to build self-confidence, promote social interaction, and offer plenty of enjoyable outdoor activity. These programs provide long term therapeutic value, giving children the freedom and security to bare their scars and share their stories in a safe and nurturing environment.

“Camp Conquest is one of the most amazing charitable groups we’ve ever worked with, and there are still many children in our area who need the peace and healing provided by this program,” says Jessup Standifer, founder and executive director of Standifer Insurance Group.

Standifer and his team have taken to the Internet to mobilize support for the Camp Conquest program, reaching out to local business owners, civic leaders, families, and friends to raise awareness of the charity event and generate donations. Further efforts to publicize the event will include a full length feature in an upcoming edition of “Our Hometown,” a monthly webzine hosted by Standifer Insurance: http://www.standiferinsurancegroup.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Standifer Insurance Group has sponsored nearly a dozen charity drives over the last two years, many of them involving the Camp Conquest program. As active members of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, Standifer and his team plan to continue working to support Camp Conquest and other local charitable causes on a regular basis.

Standifer Insurance is extending a personal invitation to all readers who want to be part of the Camp Conquest charity event to click the following link and learn how to make a difference in the lives of pediatric burn survivors: http://www.standiferinsurancegroup.com/Helping-Children-Heal-at-Camp-Conquest_27_community_cause. A complete list of previous charity drives hosted by the Standifer Insurance Group is available from the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.standiferinsurancegroup.com/community-cause?page=1.

About Standifer Insurance Group

As a Personal Finance Representative in Alabama, agency owner Jessup Standifer knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community helps provide customers with an outstanding level of service. Jessup and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are important - family, home, car and more. They can also help clients prepare a strategy to achieve their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Standifer Insurance Group, call (205) 664-3200 or (866) 664-3200.