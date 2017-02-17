We remember when Bonnie first adopted Anius, and we want to help make sure that this family has everything they need to be happy and healthy in the future

The Price Agency, a Jefferson County-based firm providing asset protection assistance and financial planning services to families and entrepreneurs in the Birmingham area, is announcing an ongoing charity event to help raise support for Bonnie, a local adoptive mother who needs assistance with her medically challenged son, Anius.

Anius is medically complex with diagnoses consisting and not limited to severe and chronic respiratory condition with consequential complex complications, such as vocal cord paralysis and gastrostomy tube dependency. This charity event will help raise funds that Bonnie can use to ensure Anius has everything he needs during and after his treatments.

“We remember when Bonnie first adopted Anius, and we want to help make sure that this family has everything they need to be happy and healthy in the future,” says Breck Price, owner and executive manager of the Price Agency.

Price and his team are looking to online channels in an effort to create support for the charity event, and plan to generate a significant following by reaching out to local civic leaders over social media and email. Further publicity is planned from a full length story that will soon be published in the Price Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.thepriceagencyinc.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Several other charitable organizations and nonprofit causes operating in the Birmingham area have enjoyed the support of the Price Agency over recent months. The firm is one of the newest affiliates of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, and plans to continue assisting regional nonprofits on a bimonthly basis.

All those who want to be part of the charity event benefitting Bonnie and Anius is personally invited by the Price Agency team to visit the following page and take action to help further the cause: http://www.thepriceagencyinc.com/Living-for-Little-Anius_14_community_cause. More information on charity events hosted by the Price Agency in the future will be provided on the company’s Community Causes page: http://www.thepriceagencyinc.com/community-cause.

About The Price Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Birmingham, agency owner Breck Price knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of the Price Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Breck and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. The Price Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Price Agency, visit http://www.thepriceagencyinc.com/ or call (205) 991-5106.