Pendleton Woolen Mills announces the opening of a new flagship store in the Park Avenue West building of downtown Portland, OR. Pendleton at Park Avenue West embraces a curated collection of iconic product connecting the American Heritage brand to the retail heart of the city. The new store echoes the brand’s rooted “Born in Oregon” history, emphasizing Pacific Northwest style that reflects American fashion across the country and globe.

Pendleton’s flagship store pays tribute to Portland as an epicenter of the Maker Movement. As a company operated by a family that has been making woolen fabrics in Oregon since 1863, Pendleton proudly considers itself a leader of the local maker movement. To celebrate that claim, the store will feature elements handmade by a new generation of local craftsman, including LR Design Lab, Esque Studio, AD Busch and Ramsay Signs. These makers are producing custom, one-of-a-kind fixtures, signage and lighting to bring the Oregon experience to life. In store, visitors will learn about the wool manufacturing process of the mills, collaboration with local wool growers, history and relationship with Native American tribes, Pendleton’s commitment to community involvement, philanthropic partnerships, and the preservation of the relationship to American fashion, music, industry and culture.

“The company has long sought a flagship in the heart of Portland’s retail core,” said John Bishop, Pendleton CEO and President, “and we knew we had found our new home at the Park Avenue West Tower. This store is situated in vibrant Director Park, with terrific neighbors, great street presence and high visibility for both local consumers and visitors to Portland. It is a perfect fit for Pendleton.”

Pendleton at Park Avenue West, with a footprint of approximately 2,500 square feet, is refocusing the selection of apparel offered by responding to the casual and contemporary styling of today’s shoppers. Pendleton’s vision for a new and emerging younger consumer modernizes the brand’s outdoor and western design while maintaining the quality and authenticity that Pendleton is known for. “We’re making important brand decisions to engage the millennial customer. They love Pendleton’s authenticity; it’s the genuine article. They want the real thing to intersect with their lifestyle, still classic yet more innovative designs and even new fabrics.” said Bob Christnacht, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Designing product, especially apparel, to resonate with this age group is a significant part of our brand strategy and is reflected in the new store.”

Robin Crowell, Pendleton VP of Stores, says, “We’re excited to build on our establishment in retail, with our first flagship store in Portland. Pendleton at Park Avenue West will share Pendleton’s history, mission, and values and offer the best of Pendleton for men, women, home and accessories.”

The new Pendleton flagship store is located at 825 SW Yamhill St., Portland, OR 97205. Store hours are Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 9:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm. Phone: 503.242.0037

About Pendleton: Setting the standard for classic American style, Pendleton is a lifestyle brand recognized worldwide as a symbol of American heritage, authenticity and craftsmanship. With six generations of family ownership, since 1863, the company celebrates 154 years of weaving fabric in the Pacific Northwest in 2017. Known for fabric innovation, Pendleton owns and operates two of America’s remaining woolen mills, constantly updating them with state-of-the-art looms and eco-friendly technology. Inspired by its heritage, the company designs and produces apparel for men and women, blankets and accessories, home décor and gifts. Pendleton is available through select retailers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea and Australia as well as Pendleton stores, company catalogs and direct-to-consumer channels, including the Pendleton website: http://www.pendleton-usa.com