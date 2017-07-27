“Our growth over the past year has validated that there is a tremendous opportunity to help product managers improve the customer experience in their products.” said Todd Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Pendo.

Pendo, a data-driven platform that helps companies deliver great software product experiences, today announced four new executives to help support its record growth.



Brian Crofts joins Pendo as its Chief Product Officer.

Prior to Pendo, Brian was the VP of Product for Namely and spent over a decade at Intuit, where he launched new, innovative, consumer and small business SaaS applications.

Dan Demas joins Pendo as its VP of Customer Success.

Before Pendo, Dan was the VP of Customer Success at Act-On Software, where he was responsible for Technical Success, Customer Success, eLearning, Professional Services, Customer Experience, and Success Operations. During his tenure at Act-On, he built the customer success organization from one person to a team supporting 3,000 customers.

Cory Ayres joins Pendo as VP of Sales West.

Prior to Pendo, Cory played key roles as Director of Sales and Business Development for Zendesk, Group Vice President of Corporate Sales at Host Analytics, and most recently VP of Sales at Lucid Design Group. Cory will take over and lead the growth of all Western US Sales for Pendo.

Jennifer Kaelin joins Pendo as its Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Pendo, Jennifer was the CFO at SciQuest (now Jaegger), which grew from $9m to $110m in revenue during her tenure. During her time at SciQuest, she managed all financial operations, integrated four acquisitions and was integral to their IPO and the eventual sale of the company.

These new executive team hires continue to add to the talent at Pendo who have successfully grown and managed software companies in dynamic markets. The shift to cloud based computing and recurring revenue has empowered a new set of business users who demand that their software at work behave like their software at home – fast, friendly and intuitive. To differentiate, enterprise software products must deliver an exceptional product experience from onboarding to adoption, retention, and growth or risk losing customers.

Pendo provides software product managers and teams with a powerful integrated platform to better understand and improve their product experience. Without requiring any engineering resources, organizations can use Pendo to capture all user behavior, gather feedback, and provide contextual help inside their applications. This unique combination of capabilities enables companies to create a personalized, adaptive experience for each and every user.

“Our growth over the past year has validated that there is a tremendous opportunity to help product managers improve the customer experience in their products. These new executive hires will help prepare the company for its next phase of rapid growth,” said Todd Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Pendo. “In addition to these executive hires, we expect to add another 100 people over the next 12 months and are looking at potential acquisitions.”

Pendo’s headquarters in Raleigh present an attractive location for recruiting top-tier technology professionals, whose employment decisions are increasingly tied to quality of life. The website Indeed reports that 44 percent of job seekers located in San Francisco or San Jose are looking for employment outside those metro areas, a growth of 67% since 2012. Raleigh has experienced the second-highest increase in technology job creation in the U.S. between 2010 and 2015, according to the NY Times, posting a 38.5% increase in technology jobs during that period. And in May 2017, Forbes named Raleigh the third-best city for job seekers this year, citing its strong job market, salary vs. cost of living, work-life balance, and job security.

“One of the most crucial activities a young company must nail in order to be successful is recruiting,” said Megan Quinn, General Partner and Spark Capital and Pendo board member. “Todd and the team at Pendo have done an incredible job of attracting top tier talent from across the country. Working for Pendo is an opportunity to work at a world-class technology company and maintain, or regain, a high quality of life.”

Pendo was founded in 2013 by former product managers that have experienced the joys and challenges of creating great products at companies like Rally, Google, Cisco, and Red Hat, among others. With a powerful analytics and guidance platform designed to help companies understand and influence how users interact with their software applications, Pendo is on a mission to improve society's experiences with software.

